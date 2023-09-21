Anzeige
21.09.2023
Lehman Brothers UK Capital Funding IV LP: Notice to the Holders of the Preferred Securities

LONDON, Sept. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

NOTICE TO THE HOLDERS OF:

EUR 200,000,000 EURO FIXED RATE ENHANCED CAPITAL ADVANTAGED PREFERRED SECURITIES ("LP IV ECAPS")

ISSUER: LEHMAN BROTHERS UK CAPITAL FUNDING IV LP ("LP IV")

ISIN: XS0282978666

LIQUIDATION OF LB GP NO.1 LTD ("the Company") AND IMPLICATIONS FOR HOLDERS OF LP IV ECAPS

THIS NOTICE CONTAINS IMPORTANT INFORMATION THAT IS OF INTEREST TO THE REGISTERED AND BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SUBJECT SECURITIES. IF APPLICABLE, ALL DEPOSITORIES, CUSTODIANS AND OTHER INTERMEDIARIES RECEIVING THIS NOTICE ARE REQUESTED TO EXPEDITE THE RE-TRANSMITTAL TO BENEFICIAL OWNERS OF THE SECURITIES IN A TIMELY MANNER.

Your attention is drawn to the formal notice contained in the PDF link below concerning the Company, LP IV and the LP IV ECAPS. In order to view the formal notice, it is recommended that you copy and paste the link into your browser.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2614N_1-2023-9-21.pdf (http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/2614N_1-2023-9-21.pdf)

If you have any difficulties in opening the link, please contact Samantha Hawkins at RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP by e-mail: Samantha.Hawkins@rsmuk.com.

Dated: 21 September 2023

This notice is given by

Bruce Alexander Mackay
RSM UK Restructuring Advisory LLP
as Joint Liquidator of LB GP No.1 Ltd

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com (mailto:rns@lseg.com) or visit www.rns.com (http://www.rns.com/).


