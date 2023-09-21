Apex Entertainment Hosts Patriot's Game Day Watch Party with Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law

New England's Largest Indoor Fun Venue Launches Corvus Vodka

MARLBOROUGH, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Apex Entertainment®, a family entertainment destination for people of all ages, will hold a watch party along with host Pro Football Hall of Famer Ty Law on Sunday September 24, 2023 at 1pm ET as the New England Patriots take on the New York Jets. Fans will enjoy all the amenities Apex has to offer while having the opportunity to be among the first to enjoy craft cocktails made with Law's own Corvus Vodka, the official vodka of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (This is not an autograph signing.)

"On game day I'm looking to hang at a spot that has it all, big screens, die hard fans, platters of amazing food and of course my vodka," said Ty Law, founder, Corvus Vodka. "It had to be Apex for me this Sunday. We'll see you there!"

Along with its sister brands, 110 Grill® and Evviva Trattoria®, and the soon-to-open in Southern Florida Oar & Iron, Apex Entertainment is the first restaurant brand in America to launch Corvus Vodka. ??This premium spirit is distilled 6 times and charcoal filtered for character and smoothness. The name Corvus is derived from the Latin word meaning black raven. Corvus symbolizes intelligence, knowledge, partnerships, guidance, insight and protection. A portion of sales from every bottle of Corvus Vodka goes to support the Pro Football Hall of Fame Assistance Fund.

Apex Entertainment® in Marlborough, Mass. features 24 bowling lanes and attractions such as a large arcade, go kart racing, mini golf, laser tag, bumper cars, ropes course, axe throwing and more. Apex also features a full-service restaurant and boasts a large meeting space that is ideal for corporate outings and special occasions such as birthday and holiday parties.

Media Contact:

Karyn Martin

Golden Thread Agency

617.462.0108

karyn@goldenthreadagency.com

About Apex Entertainment®

Apex Entertainment® is a family entertainment destination for people of all ages. With four locations in Massachusetts, New York and Virginia, Apex Entertainment is the largest local space for indoor family fun with world class attractions all under one roof. Headquartered in Westford, MA and established in 2017, Apex Entertainment is part of RAVentures, which owns and operates hospitality brands and real estate and development companies.https://www.apexentertainment.com/.

SOURCE: Apex Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786283/apex-entertainment-hosts-patriots-game-day-watch-party-with-pro-football-hall-of-famer-ty-law