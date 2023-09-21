Unboxed Training & Technology Receives LTEN Excellence Award for Learning Content

RICHMOND, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Unboxed Training & Technology, a leading provider of innovative training solutions, is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition as the recipient of the LTEN Excellence Award for Learning Content. The award was presented at the 9th Annual LTEN Excellence Awards ceremony, held during the 52nd LTEN Annual Conference in Phoenix, Arizona.

LTEN Excellence Awards

Unboxed Wins Prestigious LTEN Excellence Award for Learning Content

The LTEN Excellence Award for Learning Content recognizes Unboxed's remarkable impact on employee training in the Life Sciences & Pharma Industry. Unboxed's expertise and innovative approach enabled the development of training programs that delivered exceptional results, empowering global sales professionals to excel in their roles.

"We are incredibly honored to receive this award in collaboration with our global Pharma clients. The field of finalists in the category were among the best in the industry, and I'm very proud of our team for showcasing our commitment to Excellence through their work." - Unboxed's President, Dave Romero

About LTEN: LTEN, the Life Sciences Trainers & Educators Network, is the foremost professional awards program that acknowledges excellence, innovation, and performance in life sciences training. A panel of esteemed judges evaluated nominees in various categories, making this achievement a testament to Unboxed Training & Technology's outstanding contributions to the industry.

Lauren Harbert, Executive Director of LTEN, commented, "It was a true honor to recognize the talent involved in this year's awards program. We had by far the most nominees ever this year, and each one of those nominees was deserving of an award. This was without question an extremely challenging year for our judges. Their hard work paid off though; the quality of this year's award winners is nothing short of incredible."

About Unboxed: Unboxed's commitment to delivering cutting-edge training solutions and achieving excellence has solidified its position as a leader in the industry. The LTEN Excellence Award for Learning Content serves as a testament to the company's dedication to providing exceptional learning experiences that drive impactful results.

Unboxed is a leading provider of innovative training solutions with a focus on delivering engaging and impactful learning experiences. Unboxed combines technology, creativity, and strategy to develop customized training programs. Unboxed enables organizations to drive performance, improve employee productivity, and achieve their business objectives. For more information, visit www.unboxedtechnology.com.

For more information on the LTEN Excellence Awards and a list of past winners, please visit https://www.l-ten.org/awards/.

