Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Gear Energy Ltd. ("Gear" or the "Company") (TSX: GXE) (OTCQX: GENGF) is pleased to announce that the new August 2023 monthly update to shareholders can be accessed via the following link https://gearenergy.com/updates.
FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:
Ingram Gillmore
President & CEO
403-538-8463
David Hwang
Vice President Finance & CFO
403-538-8437
Email: info@gearenergy.com
Website: www.gearenergy.com
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181433