The Signorelli Company Commences Phase One of Austin Point, the Next Great Texas Town

Developer begins phase one of 4,700-acre regionally transformative master-planned town in Fort Bend County that will meet the needs of one of the nation's fastest-growing, most diverse counties

THE WOODLANDS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / The Signorelli Company, one of Texas' largest and most innovative real estate developers, today announced the start of phase one of Austin Point, a regionally transformative 4,700-acre master-planned town in Fort Bend County, TX., that will evolve to fulfill the residential and lifestyle needs of people in one of America's fastest-growing, most diverse counties.

On track to be the largest master-planned development in Fort Bend County announced in 40 years, The Signorelli Company envisions Austin Point as a series of flexible, interconnected districts that create a vibrant and complementary mix of uses supporting the residential, commercial, healthcare, educational, entertainment, and civic needs of town residents and surrounding communities.

With the population of Fort Bend County projected to double by 2040, Austin Point will be a focal point for future growth. Planned extensions of the Fort Bend Parkway and the Grand Parkway will provide convenient connection of 25 to 30 minutes to Texas Medical Center, The Galleria and Downtown Houston. The short commute will allow Austin Point to be the epicenter of opportunity.

"In honoring the rich history and extraordinary assets of the Austin Point land and location, our vision goes well beyond a master-planned community," said Danny Signorelli, president and CEO of The Signorelli Company. "Our vision is to create the next great town in Texas."

Upon completion, the town of Austin Point will encompass more than 14,000 residences and a planned 15 million square feet of muti-family, office, medical, retail and hospitality space. The town will be an economic growth engine, attracting innovative, knowledge-based businesses and providing healthy solutions for the burgeoning demand for all types of housing. Austin Point will be home to more than 50,000 residents, making it larger than the nearby city of Rosenberg.

"Austin Point will set the standard for a fully integrated master-planned town that reflects how people live, work, learn, play, innovate, socialize and engage in a modern setting," said Signorelli. "It will be a model for mixed-use, multigenerational living where each use brings value to the other. "

The Signorelli Company is uniquely positioned to create a master-planned town of this scale as one of the only companies in the country that develops each asset class from the ground up with a long-term vision and commitment to town making.

Holistic, people-first planning and design

While the scale of Austin Point is grand, The Signorelli Company is taking a people-first approach to the design and planning, focusing on the holistic well-being of residents in every aspect.

The architecture will be closer to the street, with a number of homes designed with front entries for people and alley entrances for cars. Narrower streets will calm traffic, creating pedestrian-friendly neighborhoods and the kind of front-porch living that fosters connections among neighbors. Community amenities such as parks and gathering places will be integrated in a way that beckons residents to walk or bike to these spaces.

"We're designing Austin Point with the kind of walkable, bikeable, approachable neighborhoods that encourage the small-town connections we all yearn for," says Mike Miller, senior vice president, Land Division, The Signorelli Company. "As human beings, a sense of belonging to a community increases our sense of well-being and happiness, and that is what we want for the residents of Austin Point."

Visually dynamic, architecturally diverse

Celebrating the diversity of the community it serves, Austin Point will offer a wider mix of home types, architectural styles, and lot sizes than typical Houston planned communities. Based on anticipated consumer demand, homes in the first phase will vary from small lot, alley-loaded 1,300-square-foot residences, to larger estate homes of up to 4,500 square feet.

Emulating the visually dynamic neighborhoods seen in the most loved towns in America, Austin Point will offer a variety of home styles and sizes on the same street. To create this diversity of architecture and style, Austin Point will feature nine homebuilders constructing more than 400 homes in phase one, with builders expected to break ground in 2024.

The homebuilders participating in phase one include: Ashton Woods, Beazer Homes, Drees Homes, Castlerock, David Weekley Homes, Newmark Homes, Perry Homes, William David Homes and Westin Homes.

The Signorelli Company plans to further expand Austin Point with active adult, build-to-rent, and other specialty residential products in response to consumer demand. As with all great towns, Austin Point plans to accommodate residents and families in all stages of life.

Amenities that honor the land and its history

Integral to the Austin Point plan is a rich mixture of amenities designed to support all elements of residents' well-being - social, physical, mental, environmental, economic, and civic. Here are some of the features planned for phase one:

The 1824: The beating heart of Austin Point will be The 1824, a community event space and café named for the historic year that original landowner William Tennant Austin received title to the land. The 1824 will be a relaxing place to enjoy a coffee while catching up on work or to gather with neighbors over a favorite microbrew. The 1824 will feature a café/wine bar with an oversized front porch and bodega, surrounded by an expansive open lawn that is adjacent to a meandering creek. Residents will also find an outdoor concert and event lawn, an extensive children's play area, beer garden, food truck court and spaces for outdoor fitness and games.

Abundant access to nature and trails: Engaging with nature is a hallmark of healthy living and Austin Point will provide abundant access to parks, green spaces and nature trails, as well as the scenic Moore Creek, which runs north to south on the site and connects to Big Creek, with lush natural areas on Austin Point's southern border. The community will also feature an extensive trail network along an existing canal system that will be transformed into an amenity for residents.

Community programming: The many amenities of Austin Point will be brought to life through engaging and activated community programming designed to enhance the lifestyles of residents of all ages.

With Austin Point's first phase of development now underway, the projected start of home sales is Spring, 2025. For more information and to follow the progress of Austin Point, visit AustinPoint.com.

###

The Signorelli Company

Since 1994, The Signorelli Company, founded by Danny Signorelli, has pioneered green markets, exemplified vision and creativity in placemaking, and developed and built the finest places where families can live, work, shop and play. Diversified in most aspects of real estate, from single-family and multi-family to retail, commercial, land development, and mixed-use projects, The Signorelli Company is recognized as a leader in Texas and is one of the largest privately held development companies in the state. The company is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX. For more information about The Signorelli Company, visit signorellicompany.com or follow the brand via Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn or Instagram.

Contact:

Cherri Carbonara

Carbonara Group

713.524.8170

cherri@carbonaragroup.com

SOURCE: The Signorelli Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786066/the-signorelli-company-commences-phase-one-of-austin-point-the-next-great-texas-town