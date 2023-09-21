Evolve Telemedicine Launches Peptide Therapy, Pioneering a New Era in Healthcare

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, MI / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Evolve Telemedicine, is a personalized healthcare clinic. In the latest development, the company is proud to announce the launch of its Peptide Therapy program. Led by Dr. Keith Starwalt, D.N.P, Chief Clinical Officer at Evolve Telemedicine, this innovative treatment marks a significant step forward in the world of medicine, offering a natural and personalized approach to improving overall health and well-being.

Peptides consist of short sequences of amino acids, often acknowledged as the body's "building blocks" of protein. They serve a vital role in numerous bodily functions and occur naturally within the human body. However, with age, the natural production of peptides diminishes, affecting overall health. Acknowledging the significant potential of peptides, Evolve Telemedicine is leading in harnessing their power to support patients in attaining their health and wellness objectives.

Dr. Keith Starwalt, a board-certified Adult-Gerontology Acute Care Nurse Practitioner, brings a wealth of experience to the field of health optimization using hormone, peptide, and regenerative therapy. He explains,

"There's no one size fits all approach when it comes to peptides. That's the beauty of our innovative and personalized treatment methods - we know that everyone's body is different, and we treat everyone according to their individual needs."

Additionally, peptide therapy has been associated with its potential to facilitate injury recovery. Whether dealing with chronic or acute injuries, peptide therapy may help minimize recovery time and support the healing process. This non-invasive approach can decrease bodily inflammation and stimulate cellular regenerative mechanisms. Peptide therapy has demonstrated potential benefits in relation to hormone regulation, muscle development, athletic performance, bone and joint recuperation, metabolism, digestion, cognitive function, and managing inflammation.

Peptides activate these hormones, which not only boost muscle growth but also slow down the aging process. With minimal to no adverse effects, peptide therapy can be administered through injections, pills, topical creams, or nasal sprays, offering the patients flexibility and convenience in their treatment. Dr. Starwalt further added,

"Everyone's hormone levels look different, and as we age, our hormone production varies," notes Dr. Starwalt.

Unlike synthesized conventional drugs that often come with negative side effects, peptides are naturally present in our bodies, making their reintroduction safe and effective. Patients can expect quicker results and optimal effectiveness with peptide therapy, enhancing their overall quality of life.

The future of peptide treatment holds even more promise, with ongoing research into novel peptides that can improve overall health and serve various therapeutic functions. With peptides abundantly present in our bodies, peptide therapy remains a low-risk and safe choice for healing, ushering in a new era of healthcare.

Evolve Telemedicine is dedicated to helping people live happier, healthier, and more productive lives. With a team of expert professionals, they provide personalized and concierge-level telemedicine care to patients across the United States. Evolve Telemedicine is committed to treating patients with the utmost care and respect, guided by the "platinum rule" - treating others as they expect to be treated.

For media inquiries or to schedule an interview with Dr. Keith Starwalt, potential clients can visit the following link: https://evolvetelemed.com.

