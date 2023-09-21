MemeFi Club: Innovative Blockchain Game MemeFi Revolutionizes Meme Culture in Web3 Gaming

KINGSTOWN, SAINT VINCENT AND THE GRENADINES / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / MemeFi Club introduces players to a world where memes unite in clans, fiercely battling with no room for diplomacy. This contrasted landscape, depicted through a blend of pop art and 3D graphics, is set to captivate gamers worldwide.

Key gameplay mechanics include clan-based PvE (player versus environment) and PvP (player versus player), featuring clan raids, meme clan participation, and undisclosed economic activities. The Minimum Viable Product (MVP) release is slated for October, with subsequent updates promising enhanced social elements, character attributes, card game mechanics, and base building.

MemeFi Club plans to introduce expanded character abilities, statistics, and gear. Additional heroes and units will be recruitable and customizable, adding depth to squad-building and battles. Card game elements will also be integrated, allowing for special abilities, combos, and buffs during PvP encounters.

In addition to the gaming experience, MemeFi Club pioneers a robust in-game economy calibrated to supply and demand dynamics. Rewards will stem organically from player spending, ensuring a vibrant ecosystem. The game will feature three tokens: MemeFi, Power, and Experience, each serving a unique function in the game's ecosystem.

Tokenomics:

Only 30% of the MemeFi Club supply will fund in-game rewards, with 20% for the Private Round and 2.5% for the public round. Other allocations are Team (10%), Advisors (5%), Treasury (25%), and Liquidity (7.5%). The total supply is 10 billion tokens with just 2% unlocked at launch, projecting a $375,000 market cap.

For more information about MemeFi and its blockchain-based gaming, please visit their website.

About MemeFi Club:

MemeFi Club is a blockchain-based web game that combines meme culture with engaging gameplay centered around warring meme clans. Players engage in PvP and PvE battles, creating unique in-game characters that join forces in meme-inspired clans. With a rich gaming environment anchored on Web3 principles, MemeFi aims to explore new directions in blockchain gaming.

MemeFi Club Socials

Telegram, Twitter, Discord

Media Contact:

Organization: MemeFi Club

Contact Person: Peter Branson

Website: https://www.memefi.club/

Email: peter.b@memefi.club

City: Kingstown

Country: Saint Vincent And The Grenadines

SOURCE: MemeFi Club

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/786519/innovative-blockchain-game-memefi-revolutionizes-meme-culture-in-web3-gaming