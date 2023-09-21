Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) (the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Blake Morgan to the Board of Directors.

Blake Morgan has over 15 years' experience in Capital Markets, specifically in the Natural Resource and Precious Metals sectors, including 10 years with Rio Tinto, BMA Metals (a subsidiary of BHP) and Santos Ltd. Mr. Morgan has extensive experience as a prominent Board Member and Senior Executive Officer in numerous publicly traded companies. In recent years, Blake has raised tens of millions of dollars for both public and private companies alike and has successfully taken numerous companies public in the United States, Canada, and Germany.

"We are excited to have Mr. Morgan on board and we look forward to his input and guidance to maximize Troubadour's shareholder value," stated Geoff Schellenberg President.

About Troubadour

TROUBADOUR RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: TR) (OTC Pink: TROUF) is a public Canadian mining exploration company focused on copper and gold in British Columbia, Canada. The Company is managed by an experienced team consisting of youthful and seasoned professionals with proven track records as mine finders. The Texas gold property diversifies the Company's commodity focus and compliments Troubadour's Amarillo copper project located 10 km south of the past-producing Brenda Mine in southern BC and 35 km east of Kodiak Copper's MPD discovery.

For further information please contact:

Troubadour Resources Inc.

625 Howe Street, Suite 488

Vancouver, BC V6C 2T6

Geoff Schellenberg, President

Office: (604) 681-0221

geoff@troubadourresources.com

