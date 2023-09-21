abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces the Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (the "Fund") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 21, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, August 7, 2023, the Fund had 12,278,993 outstanding common shares and 990 outstanding preferred shares. 82.72% of outstanding common shares and 100% of the outstanding preferred shares were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

Votes For Votes Against/Withheld Stephen Bird (common & preferred) 9,703,200 453,671 Todd Reit (common & preferred) 9,668,099 488,772 Nancy Yao Maasbach (preferred only) 990 - C. William Maher (preferred only) 990 -

