abrdn National Municipal Income Fund Announces the Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / abrdn National Municipal Income Fund (the "Fund") held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") on September 21, 2023. At the Meeting, shareholders of the Fund voted to re-elect the Board of Trustees.

As of the record date, August 7, 2023, the Fund had 12,278,993 outstanding common shares and 990 outstanding preferred shares. 82.72% of outstanding common shares and 100% of the outstanding preferred shares were voted representing a quorum.

The description of the proposal and number of shares voted at the Meeting are as follows:

Election of Trustees:

Votes For

Votes Against/Withheld

Stephen Bird (common & preferred)

9,703,200

453,671

Todd Reit (common & preferred)

9,668,099

488,772

Nancy Yao Maasbach (preferred only)

990

-

C. William Maher (preferred only)

990

-

Important Information
In the United States, abrdn is the marketing name for the following affiliated, registered investment advisers: abrdn Inc., abrdn Investments Limited, abrdn Asia Limited, Aberdeen Capital Management, LLC, abrdn ETFs Advisors LLC and abrdn Alternative Funds Limited.

Closed-end funds are traded on the secondary market through one of the stock exchanges. A Fund's investment return and principal value will fluctuate so that an investor's shares may be worth more or less than the original cost. Shares of closed-end funds may trade above (a premium) or below (a discount) the net asset value (NAV) of the fund's portfolio. There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its investment objective. Past performance does not guarantee future results.

https://www.abrdnvfl.com/

For More Information Contact:
abrdn U.S. Closed-End Funds
Investor Relations
800-522-5465
Investor.Relations@abrdn.com

SOURCE: abrdn National Municipal Income Fund

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786526/abrdn-national-municipal-income-fund-announces-the-results-of-annual-meeting-of-shareholders

