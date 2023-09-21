GrowthZone and MemberSuite Join Forces

GrowthZone expands its association management software product library to help mid- and upper-level associations manage, engage, and grow their membership.

NISSWA, MN / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / GrowthZone, provider of association management software (AMS) for associations and chambers of commerce, recently announced the addition of the MemberSuite software platform. Both GrowthZone and MemberSuite focus on providing innovative, quality software to help associations grow and do more in less time.



MemberSuite by GrowthZone logo

"With the addition of MemberSuite, we are strengthening our position as a leading association management software provider," said GrowthZone CEO Lisa Barnett. "Our demonstrated ability to provide cutting edge, innovative software to associations complemented by our best-in-class support is a tremendous benefit for present MemberSuite customers, as well as future users."

MemberSuite software will be re-branded as MemberSuite by GrowthZone, and current customers can continue to rely on the support team they know and trust, combined with continued investment in the MemberSuite platform. Users of GrowthZone products will not be impacted.

Since its inception in 2008, MemberSuite has grown to be a premier association management software solution for associations. MemberSuite software provides mid- and upper-market level membership organizations with applications that deliver the features, functionality, integration, and support that empower staff and engage membership.

"This is an exciting partnership," said Natalie Cheney, CEO of MemberSuite. "Present and future MemberSuite software users will benefit from the increased investment, development resources, and support that GrowthZone will provide."

GrowthZone will continue to focus on delivering outstanding technology for the association market while providing world-class support for MemberSuite software. This ensures stability for MemberSuite's current customers and future users through the resources associated with GrowthZone.

Madison Park Group acted as the exclusive financial advisor to MemberSuite on the transaction.

About GrowthZone

GrowthZone Association Management Software helps over 4,000 member-based organizations grow and retain membership, generate revenue, engage, and communicate with members and prospects, and streamline their day-to-day operations. For more information, visit https://www.growthzone.com/.

