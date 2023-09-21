Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A2PE65 | ISIN: NO0010844038
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.09.2023 | 23:46
93 Leser
ADEVINTA IBERICA SLU: Adevinta ASA - Comment on press speculation

Oslo, 21 September 2023 - Adevinta ASA ("Adevinta" or the "Company") notes the recent press speculation. Adevinta confirms that it has received a non-binding indicative proposal from a consortium led by Permira and Blackstone regarding a potential offer for all shares of the Company. eBay and Schibsted, who have expressed their support for the proposal, would retain part of their current shareholding in the Company.

The discussions are at an early stage and there can be no certainty as to whether a final offer will be made, nor as to the terms of any offer. Shareholders are advised to refrain from taking any action in respect of their shares in the Company which may be prejudicial to their interests, and to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

A further announcement will be made as and when appropriate in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

This information is considered to include inside information pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation article 7 and is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act. This stock exchange announcement was published by Anne-Sophie Jugean, at the date and time as set out above.

-end-

Contact information:
IR contacts
Marie de Scorbiac
VP Investor Relations & Corporate Affairs
+33 6 14 65 77 40
Anne-Sophie Jugean
Investor Relations Senior Manager
+33 6 74 19 22 81
ir@adevinta.com

Media contact
Edelman Smithfield
adevinta@edelman.com


© 2023 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
