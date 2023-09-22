Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 21, 2023) - Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) ("MINK" or the "Company") today announced that it has been selected to receive an Ontario Junior Exploration Program ("OJEP") grant from the Government of Ontario to support its ongoing exploration efforts on its Montcalm Ni Cu Co Project, Timmins, Ontario. MINK's, 40 km2, Montcalm project is adjacent to the former Montcalm Mine which produced approximately 3.93 million tonnes grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.05% Co (OGS, Atkinson, B., 2010).

Pursuant to the OJEP grant, MINK will receive $77,405 to cover eligible exploration costs on the Montcalm project. MINK was selected for the grant under OJEP's critical minerals stream, which is aimed at facilitating the exploration of critical minerals within Ontario. The program is expected to begin in late September.

Natasha Dixon CEO stated, "We are very pleased to acknowledge the financial support of the Government of Ontario with this non-dilutive capital from the OJEP grant, which supports our exploration efforts for nickel, copper, and cobalt at our Montcalm project. Mink has applied for additional OJEP funding, through the recently announced second grant intake, to support diamond drilling at its Warren copper nickel project."

In addition, the Company announced it has closed the acquisition of the Warren 0.5% NSR and additional claims. (See press release September 7, 2023 for further details.) MINK has issued 225,000 common shares, at a deemed price of $0.155, as aggregate compensation for the purchase. The issued shares are subject to a hold period expiring on January 21, 2024.

About Mink Ventures Corporation:

Mink Ventures Corporation (TSXV: MINK) is a Canadian mineral exploration company exploring for battery metals in Ontario, Canada. It has a prospective, nickel copper cobalt exploration portfolio, with its Montcalm project, which covers approximately 40 km2 adjacent to Glencore's former Montcalm Mine with historical production of 3.93 million tonnes of ore grading 1.25% Ni, 0.67% Cu and 0.051% Co (Ontario Geological Survey, Atkinson, 2010), as well as the recent addition of the Warren copper nickel Project, These complementary Ni Cu projects have excellent access and infrastructure and are in close proximity to the Timmins Mining Camp. The Company has 17,902,984 common shares outstanding.

For further information about Mink Ventures Corporation please contact: Natasha Dixon, President & CEO, T: 250-882-5620 E: ndixon@minkventures.com or Kevin Filo, Director, T: 705-266-6818 or visit www.sedar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain "forward-looking information", including, but not limited to, statements with respect to the prospectivity of the Montcalm Project. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MINK to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Factors that could affect the outcome include, among others: future prices and the supply of metals; the results of exploration work; inability to raise the money necessary to incur the expenditures required to retain and advance the Montcalm Project; environmental liabilities (known and unknown); general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; political instability, or delays in obtaining governmental and stock exchange approvals. For a more detailed discussion of such risks and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, refer to MINK's filings with Canadian securities regulators available on SEDAR. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and MINK disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181448