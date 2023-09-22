Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
Einzigartig an der Nasdaq: Erstes CO2-Streaming-Unternehmen gelistet!
WKN: A3D7GE | ISIN: CA10002E1060 | Ticker-Symbol: EKV
Frankfurt
21.09.23
15:46 Uhr
0,027 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BORON ONE HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
22.09.2023 | 00:26
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Boron One Holdings Inc.: Boron One Announces Financing

VICTORIA, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Boron One Holdings Inc. ("Boron One" or the "Company") [TSXV:BONE] announces that it is undertaking a non-brokered private placement of up to $550,000. The Company will issue up to 11,000,000 units at a price of $0.05 per unit. Each unit consists of one common share and one common share warrant. Each warrant entitles the holder to subscribe for one additional common share for a period of 18 months from the date of closing. The Warrants are exercisable at a price of $0.07 for the first six months and exercisable at $0.12 for the remaining 12 months. The Company has the option to accelerate the expiry date if the stock trades at $0.15 for 10 trading days during the first six months, and trades at $0.25 during the following 12 months.

Boron One intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for general working capital.

The Company may pay qualified finders fees consisting of 10% in cash and 10% in brokers warrants.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,
Tim Daniels, President

About Boron One Holdings Inc.

Boron One Holdings Inc. is an international mineral exploration and development company with boron assets in Serbia. Headquartered in Victoria, B.C., Canada, Boron One's shares are traded on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "BONE". For detailed information please see Boron One's website at www.boronone.com or the Company's filed documents at www.sedar.com.

For further information, please contact:Boron's Public Quotations:
Boron One Holdings IncCanada
Blake Fallis, General ManagerTSX Venture: BONE
Phone: 1-250-384-1999 or 1-888-289-3746Berlin: EKV
info@boronone.comUS: SEC 12G3-2(B) #82-4432ERVFF
www.boronone.comOTCBB: ERVFF

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: Boron One Holdings Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786551/boron-one-announces-financing

