Demand the Limits Launches Donation Drive for Maui Crisis Relief

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / September 21, 2023 / Demand The Limits Personal Injury Firm is proud to announce the launch of our donation drive at our main office in Boca Raton to support the ongoing crisis in Maui.

As part of our commitment to humanitarian efforts, we are collecting donations to provide essential aid and relief to the affected communities.

The donation drive will run from September 18 to October 13. We encourage all members of our law firm and the Boca Raton community to contribute to this vital cause.

Demand The Limits is known for our dedication to helping individuals who have suffered personal injuries and is extending our commitment to those facing hardships in Maui. We believe in coming together to support communities in need during times of crisis.

Items that we are collecting include:

Non-perishable food items Bottled water Bedding and blankets Personal hygiene products First aid supplies Monetary donations (grocery gift cards and gas cards)

All collected donations will be directed towards providing immediate relief to those affected by the crisis in Maui.

Alan Siegel, Managing Partner at Demand The Limits, expressed the firm's determination to make a difference: "We are deeply concerned about the crisis in Maui and are committed to providing support and relief to those affected. We encourage our Team to join us in this noble cause."

Demand The Limits Personal Injury Firm is a leading personal injury law firm dedicated to helping individuals who have been injured due to the negligence of others. With a commitment to justice, we provide aggressive and compassionate representation to our clients.

We are equally passionate about giving back to our community and supporting those in need during times of crisis.

Contact Information:

Victoria Farrell

Marketing Manager

victoriafarrell@demandthelimits.com

561-220-5942

