

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Flash Purchasing Managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for August. Sales are forecast to grow 0.5 percent on month, in contrast to the 1.2 percent decrease in July.



At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes revised GDP data for the second quarter. The initial estimate showed that GDP posted 0.4 percent growth after rising 0.5 percent in the preceding period.



At 3.15 am ET, France's flash Purchasing Managers' survey data is due. The composite index is seen unchanged at 46.0 in September.



At 3.30 am ET, S&P Global publishes Germany's composite PMI survey results. Economists expect the composite indicator to rise to 44.8 in September from 44.6 in the previous month.



At 4.00 am ET, Eurozone flash composite PMI data is due. The composite index is seen at 46.5 in September, down from 46.7 a month ago.



Half an hour later, UK S&P/CIPS composite PMI survey data is due. Economists forecast the indicator to rise marginally to 48.7 in September from 48.6 in August.



At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is scheduled to release Industrial Trends survey data. The order book balance is forecast to decline to -18 in September from -15 in August.



