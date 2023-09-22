

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese dropped slightly against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to 157.97 against the euro and 182.06 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 157.97 and 182.06, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen dropped to 148.26 and 163.88 from yesterday's closing quotes of 147.58 and 163.13, respectively.



Against the Australia, the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 95.25, 87.97 and 110.12 from Thursday's closing quotes of 94.70, 87.53 and 109.45, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 161.00 against the euro, 187.00 against the pound, 149.00 against the greenback, 167.00 against the franc, 98.00 against the aussie, 89.00 against the kiwi and 111.00 against the loonie.



