Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.
New Listings on LBank Exchange
Scheduled this week starting on 18th September 2023.
For a more complete list please follow our Twitter @LBank_Exchange
New Listing Schedule
To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/181384_d84b2c2804ade8c8_001full.jpg
Project: SOLX
Listing date: 20th September
Key words: Others/Mining, Initial Listing, POLY
Official Website: https://www.solarx.ai/
About: Solarx (SOLX) harnesses renewable energy sources for an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach, marking a pivotal shift in the industry known for its energy-intensive and eco-damaging practices.
Project: BEEL
Listing date: 20th September
Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, BEP20
Official Website: https://beel-show.xyz/
About: BEEL (BEEL) is a blockchain-based virtual world that empowers players to create, own, and monetize their gaming experiences through the platform's utility token, aiming to disrupt centralized gaming models by granting creators true ownership of their creations as NFTs while ensuring secure copyright ownership through unique blockchain identifiers for in-game items.
Project: BKPT
Listing date: 21st September
Key words: Others, BEP20
Official Website: https://biokript.com/
About: Biokript (BKPT) is the world's first Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency platform that aims to equally distribute trading profits between the platform and token holders.
Project: JNX
Listing date: 21st September
Key words: Others, BEP20
Official Website: https://janex.finance/
About: Janex (JNX) is a DEFI one-stop shop token system on Binance Smart Chain, providing a trusted marketplace for accommodations, shopping, learning, and accessing marketing and education opportunities, with the goal of granting crypto holders direct access to global real estate, travel, eCommerce, education, and marketing markets.
Summary of Last Week's Listings - 11th September 2023 to 17th September 2023
Name: HXA
Official Website: https://www.hxacoin.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hxa_usdt/
Name: CR
Weekly gain: 8%
Official Website: https://www.capitalrock.ch/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/cr_usdt/
Name: HIFI
Official Website: https://hifi.finance/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/hifi_usdt/
Name: EVADORE
Official Website: https://evadore.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/evadore_usdt/
Name: VANA
Weekly gain: 13%
Official Website: https://nirvana-project.com/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/vana_usdt/
Name: BANUS
Official Website: https://banus.finance/#/trade
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/banus_usdt/
Name: TEE
Weekly gain: 3812%
Official Website: https://guarantee.trading/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/tee_usdt/
Name: SBIO
Official Website: https://vectorspacebio.science/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/sbio_usdt/
Name: BANANA
Weekly gain: 67%
Official Website: https://bananagun.io/
Trade here: https://www.lbank.com/trade/banana_usdt/
About LBank
LBank is one of the top crypto exchanges, established in 2015. It offers specialized financial derivatives, expert asset management services, and safe crypto trading to its users. The platform holds over 9 million users from more than 210 regions across the world. LBank is a cutting-edge growing platform that ensures the integrity of users' funds and aims to contribute the global adoption of cryptocurrencies.
Start Trading Now: lbank.com
Community & Social Media:
l Telegram
l Twitter
l Facebook
l LinkedIn
l Instagram
l YouTube
Contact Details:
LBK Blockchain Co. Limited
LBank Exchange
marketing@lbank.info
business@lbank.info
To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181384