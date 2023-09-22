Road Town, British Virgin Islands--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - As a world-class digital asset exchange, LBank continues to focus on providing its users with quality projects to participate in. Here is a weekly report made by LBank Exchange presenting this week's exciting new listings and a summary of the ones listed last week, offering users more information to help better understand these unique opportunities.

New Listings on LBank Exchange

Scheduled this week starting on 18th September 2023.

New Listing Schedule

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8831/181384_d84b2c2804ade8c8_001full.jpg

Project: SOLX

Listing date: 20th September

Key words: Others/Mining, Initial Listing, POLY

Official Website: https://www.solarx.ai/

About: Solarx (SOLX) harnesses renewable energy sources for an environmentally friendly and sustainable approach, marking a pivotal shift in the industry known for its energy-intensive and eco-damaging practices.

Project: BEEL

Listing date: 20th September

Key words: Metaverse, Initial Listing, BEP20

Official Website: https://beel-show.xyz/

About: BEEL (BEEL) is a blockchain-based virtual world that empowers players to create, own, and monetize their gaming experiences through the platform's utility token, aiming to disrupt centralized gaming models by granting creators true ownership of their creations as NFTs while ensuring secure copyright ownership through unique blockchain identifiers for in-game items.

Project: BKPT

Listing date: 21st September

Key words: Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://biokript.com/

About: Biokript (BKPT) is the world's first Shariah-compliant cryptocurrency platform that aims to equally distribute trading profits between the platform and token holders.

Project: JNX

Listing date: 21st September

Key words: Others, BEP20

Official Website: https://janex.finance/

About: Janex (JNX) is a DEFI one-stop shop token system on Binance Smart Chain, providing a trusted marketplace for accommodations, shopping, learning, and accessing marketing and education opportunities, with the goal of granting crypto holders direct access to global real estate, travel, eCommerce, education, and marketing markets.

Summary of Last Week's Listings - 11th September 2023 to 17th September 2023

Name: HXA

Official Website: https://www.hxacoin.io/

Name: CR

Weekly gain: 8%

Official Website: https://www.capitalrock.ch/

Name: HIFI

Official Website: https://hifi.finance/

Name: EVADORE

Official Website: https://evadore.io/

Name: VANA

Weekly gain: 13%

Official Website: https://nirvana-project.com/

Name: BANUS

Official Website: https://banus.finance/#/trade

Name: TEE

Weekly gain: 3812%

Official Website: https://guarantee.trading/

Name: SBIO

Official Website: https://vectorspacebio.science/

Name: BANANA

Weekly gain: 67%

Official Website: https://bananagun.io/

