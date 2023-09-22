

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - AstraZeneca PLC (AZN.L, AZN) said high-level results from the TROPION-Breast01 Phase III trial with datopotamab deruxtecan showed a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement for the primary endpoint of progression-free survival compared to investigator's choice of chemotherapy in patients with inoperable or metastatic hormone receptor-positive, HER2-low or negative breast cancer previously treated with endocrine-based therapy and at least one systemic therapy. The company said the data will be presented at a forthcoming medical meeting and shared with health authorities.



Datopotamab deruxtecan is a specifically engineered TROP2-directed DXd antibody drug conjugate being jointly developed by AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo. The companies have two additional Phase III trials evaluating datopotamab deruxtecan in breast cancer.



