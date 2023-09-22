Gaming Innovation Group: Jonas Warrer appointed acting group CEO of GiG

ST JULIANS, Malta, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Following September's announcement of Richard Brown stepping down from the role of CEO, the GiG Board of Directors has appointed Jonas Warrer as the acting group CEO effective from today. Jonas Warrer is currently the CEO of GiG's Media division and will take on dual responsibility until the proposed process of the entities split is complete. Richard Brown will continue to support the business in an advisory board position until 31st December 2023 while the Platform & Sportbook division has secured strong leadership of Richard Carter, appointed as its CEO back in August.

Mr Warrer joined GiG in September 2017 through the acquisition of Rebel Penguin Aps, where he was founder and managing director. He has since worked to build up GiG Media, stepping up as Managing Director for the business unit since October 2019. GiG Media has seen a strong and impressive development under his leadership.

GiG initiated a strategic review earlier this year with the intention to split the Company into two separate companies, GiG Media and Platform & Sportsbook, giving the business units the potential to grow faster than in the current corporate structure.

Petter Nylander, Executive Chairman of GiG says: "We are very pleased to appoint Jonas as acting CEO through the process of splitting GiG into two distinct entities to enhance future expansion and drive shareholder value, in addition to his role as head of GiG Media. He has long experience within GiG and the industry and has been part of GiG's executive management for 4 years."

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG)

Gaming Innovation Group is a leading iGaming technology company, providing solutions, products and services to iGaming Operators. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To be the industry leading platform, sportsbook and media provider delivering world class solutions to our iGaming partners and their customers. GiG's mission is to drive sustainable growth and profitability of our partners through product innovation, scalable technology and quality of service. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK. www.gig.com

