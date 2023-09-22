Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.09.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 674 internationalen Medien
Neuer Hot Stock mit 10x-Potenzial: Warum hier noch vor dem Wochenende rein? –
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
Dow Jones News
22.09.2023 | 09:16
108 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB): The Loan Market Association appoints Rand Merchant Bank's (RMB) Head of Loan Syndications to board, in first for an African bank

DJ Rand Merchant Bank (RMB): The Loan Market Association appoints Rand Merchant Bank's (RMB) Head of Loan Syndications to board, in first for an African bank 

Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) 
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB): The Loan Market Association appoints Rand Merchant Bank's (RMB) Head of Loan Syndications to 
board, in first for an African bank 
22-Sep-2023 / 08:45 CET/CEST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
The Loan Market Association appoints Rand Merchant Bank's (RMB) Head of Loan Syndications to board, in first for an 
African bank 
 
Miranda Abraham, RMB's (http://www.RMB.co.za) Head of Loan Syndications, has been appointed as a Board Member of the 
Loan Market Association (LMA). 
 
Scott McMunn, Chief Executive Officer of the LMA, said, "It is fantastic to welcome Miranda to the Board, for the first 
time seeing African bank representation. As the loan market evolves, it is crucial to have diversity of thought, as 
well as broad geographical and sectoral coverage, allowing us to continue to speak on behalf of all our members across 
EMEA". 
 
The LMA was established in 1996, with an objective being to improve liquidity, efficiency and transparency in the 
primary and secondary loan markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The LMA works with lenders, law firms, 
borrowers and regulators to educate the market about the benefits of the syndicated loan product, and to remove 
barriers to entry for new participants. 
 
Said Abraham: "I am delighted to be joining the LMA Board. Excited to see developing markets have strong 
representation and to be part of the authoritative voice in the EMEA loan market. I look forward to the opportunity to 
drive further growth and development in the loan market across Africa," 
 
Abraham has worked across loan and debt capital markets for over 20 years. She began her career at RBS in 1999 and 
spent the first part covering a wide range of syndications across EMEA. In 2004 she moved to Barclays Investment Bank 
where she started focusing on developing markets across CEEMEA. Miranda also worked at the Financial Conduct Authority 
for 3 years, approving companies and securities for listing on the London Stock Exchange. In January 2019, Miranda 
moved to Rand Merchant Bank, where she is Head of Loan Syndications. 
 
LMA membership currently stands at over 845 organisations covering 69 jurisdictions and comprises commercial and 
investment banks, institutional investors, law firms, service providers and rating agencies. 
 
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rand Merchant Bank. 
 
Download image: https://apo-opa.info/3Ly33x1 (Miranda Abraham, RMB's Head of Loan Syndications, has been appointed as a 
Board Member of the Loan Market Association) 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1732055 22-Sep-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732055&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 02:45 ET (06:45 GMT)

Megatrend Künstliche Intelligenz
Steigen Sie jetzt ein und nutzen Sie die einmalige Chance, die Ihnen die KI-Revolution bietet! Wir zeigen Ihnen 3 ETFs für zukunftsorientierte Anleger.
Hier klicken
© 2023 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.