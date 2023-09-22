DJ Rand Merchant Bank (RMB): The Loan Market Association appoints Rand Merchant Bank's (RMB) Head of Loan Syndications to board, in first for an African bank

Miranda Abraham, RMB's (http://www.RMB.co.za) Head of Loan Syndications, has been appointed as a Board Member of the Loan Market Association (LMA). Scott McMunn, Chief Executive Officer of the LMA, said, "It is fantastic to welcome Miranda to the Board, for the first time seeing African bank representation. As the loan market evolves, it is crucial to have diversity of thought, as well as broad geographical and sectoral coverage, allowing us to continue to speak on behalf of all our members across EMEA". The LMA was established in 1996, with an objective being to improve liquidity, efficiency and transparency in the primary and secondary loan markets in Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The LMA works with lenders, law firms, borrowers and regulators to educate the market about the benefits of the syndicated loan product, and to remove barriers to entry for new participants. Said Abraham: "I am delighted to be joining the LMA Board. Excited to see developing markets have strong representation and to be part of the authoritative voice in the EMEA loan market. I look forward to the opportunity to drive further growth and development in the loan market across Africa," Abraham has worked across loan and debt capital markets for over 20 years. She began her career at RBS in 1999 and spent the first part covering a wide range of syndications across EMEA. In 2004 she moved to Barclays Investment Bank where she started focusing on developing markets across CEEMEA. Miranda also worked at the Financial Conduct Authority for 3 years, approving companies and securities for listing on the London Stock Exchange. In January 2019, Miranda moved to Rand Merchant Bank, where she is Head of Loan Syndications. LMA membership currently stands at over 845 organisations covering 69 jurisdictions and comprises commercial and investment banks, institutional investors, law firms, service providers and rating agencies. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Rand Merchant Bank. Download image: https://apo-opa.info/3Ly33x1 (Miranda Abraham, RMB's Head of Loan Syndications, has been appointed as a Board Member of the Loan Market Association)

