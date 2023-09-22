

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mother and baby products retailer Mothercare plc (MTC.L) Friday reported profit before tax of 2.2 million pounds for the full year, lower than 11.1 million pounds in the previous year, hurt mainly by decline in revenue due to loss of retail sales from the Russia market.



Excluding one-time items, adjusted profit before tax decreased to 3.4 million pounds from 8 million pounds in the previous year.



The company reported net loss of 0.1 million pounds or breakeven per share compared with profit of 12.1 million pounds or 2.1p per share last year.



Adjusted earnings fell to 1.1 million pounds or 0.2p per share from 9 million pounds or 1.6p per share a year ago.



Revenue for the year declined to 73.1 million pounds from 82.5 million pounds in the previous year impacted by the loss of revenue and volume orders from the Russian retail business.



The company said international retail sales did not have any contributions from Russia this year compared with 88.2 million pounds last year.



