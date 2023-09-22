

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Investec Plc (INVP.L), an Anglo-South African financial services provider, said on Friday that it expects a rise in earnings for the first-half of 2024, amidst a continued client acquisition, positive effects from higher global interest rates and year on year growth in average lending books.



For the six-month period to September 30, the company expects its adjusted earnings per share to be in the range of 35.5 pence - 37.5 pence. For the first-half of 2023, the lender had registered adjusted earnings per share of 32.9 pence.



Investec projects basic income per share of 67.2 pence to 69.2 pence. This is influenced by a net gain from the implementation of the UK Wealth & Investment combination with Rathbones.



For the first six-month period of 2023, the firm had recorded basic income per share of 50.6 pence.



Headline earnings per share are projected to be in the range of 33.8 pence - 35.8 pence. Last year, the company's headline income per share was at 32 pence.



Excluding items, operating profit before tax is seen in the range of 428.7 million pounds - 449.6 million pounds. Last year, Investec had reported an adjusted operating income before tax of 405 million pounds.



Investec is scheduled to release its first-half 2024 earnings report on November 16.



