DJ Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc (USDMSED LN) Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core EURO STOXX 50 (DR) - UCITS ETF Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 226.6558 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 704889 CODE: USDMSED LN ISIN: LU0908501215 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU0908501215 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USDMSED LN Sequence No.: 273169 EQS News ID: 1732123 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 22, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)