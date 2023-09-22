DJ Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist (LAUU LN) Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Australia (S&P/ASX 200) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 44.8 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1682908 CODE: LAUU LN ISIN: LU0496786905 =---------------------------------------------------------------------

September 22, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)