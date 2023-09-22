DJ Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (JAPB LN) Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2023 / 09:15 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor Core Japanese Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: JPY: 922.6206 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2673482 CODE: JAPB LN ISIN: LU2099287448 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU2099287448 Category Code: NAV TIDM: JAPB LN Sequence No.: 273255 EQS News ID: 1732295 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732295&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 03:15 ET (07:15 GMT)