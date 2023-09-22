DJ Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (WGES LN) Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2023 / 09:20 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Lyxor MSCI World ESG Leaders Extra (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 18.4003 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 113388 CODE: WGES LN ISIN: LU1799934499 =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1799934499 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WGES LN Sequence No.: 273266 EQS News ID: 1732321 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732321&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 03:20 ET (07:20 GMT)