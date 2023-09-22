My Block Skin, Inc.: NFL unveils My Block Skin as Official Sunscreen Partner in UK & Ireland

Emerging sun care brand to partner with NFL in multi-year collaboration

LONDON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Football League has announced a partnership with My Block Skin, naming the innovative new sun care brand as the official sunscreen partner of the NFL in the UK & Ireland.

The multi-year partnership includes sponsorship rights to the NFL London Games. Additionally, My Block Skin will have a presence at this season's NFL Experience fan event at London's iconic Battersea Power Station on Saturday 7 October, with an activation space dedicated to product sampling and fan education.

My Block Skin's driving mission is to challenge misconceptions around sun protection in melanin-rich communities. The brand's moisturizing Clear Coat SPF 50 Gel launched earlier this year and caters for all skin types.

"We're more than just a sun care brand - we're a movement advocating for the importance of sun safety for everyone, regardless of skin tone," said Dujon Smith, CEO of My Block Skin. "Partnering with the NFL amplifies our mission and introduces our hero product, the Clear Coat SPF 50 Gel, to a wider audience. A game-changer in sun protection, it's crafted for all skin tones, ensuring everyone is covered on and off the field."

"We are delighted to welcome My Block Skin to the NFL family," said Michelle Webb, Vice President International Sponsorship at the NFL. "My Block Skin are an innovative and emerging sun care brand, and we look forward to working together in the years ahead to engage and grow fan bases in the UK & Ireland."

The collaboration will also see My Block Skin supply products to the NFL Academy - an elite global football development program for student athletes aged 16 - 19 years old, based in the UK, whilst they are on tour in the US across their season.

About My Block Skin

My Block Skin is an innovative new sun care brand making SPF protection a more inclusive conversation and emphasising sun protection for all. The brand is at the forefront of challenging harmful misconceptions about sun safety, particularly for melanin-rich communities who have been historically underserved in the sun care market.

About the NFL

The National Football League is America's most popular sports league, comprised of 32 franchises that compete each year to win the Super Bowl, the world's biggest annual sporting event. Founded in 1920, the NFL developed the model for the successful modern sports league, including national and international distribution, extensive revenue sharing, competitive excellence, and strong franchises across the country.

