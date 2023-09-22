DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 04/10/2023

AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 04/10/2023

Benchmark and Name Changes

Please note that on October 4th, 2023, Amundi will switch the benchmarks and change the names of the following funds:

• Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR
• Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR

Overview of the changes

Please find below the new names, the new benchmarks, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective as of October 4th, 2023 (at the open).

Current Index New ISIN Tickers Current ShareClass Name Current Index Name Ticker New ShareClass Name New Index Name Index Ticker

Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR - Solactive US Treasury 0-1 Year AMUNDI US TREASURY BOND Bloomberg US Short Treasury LU2182388665 PR1T LN USD (C) Bond Index SOLUT01 0-1Y Index LT12TRUU UCITS ETF Acc

LU1931975079 PRIC LN AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES Solactive Euro IG Corporate SOLEUIGC AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND Bloomberg Euro Corporate Bond LECPTREU - UCITS ETF DR (D) Index UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D) Index

