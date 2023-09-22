Anzeige
Dow Jones News
22.09.2023 | 10:31
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 04/10/2023

DJ Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 04/10/2023 

Amundi Asset Management (CU2G; CU2U) 
Amundi Asset Management: AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 04/10/2023 
22-Sep-2023 / 10:00 CET/CEST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
AMUNDI ETF - Important Information - Index and Name Changes - 04/10/2023 . Benchmark and Name Changes Please note that on October 4^th, 2023, Amundi will switch the benchmarks and change the names of the following funds: . Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR . Amundi Prime Euro Corporates UCITS ETF DR . Overview of the changes . Please find below the new names, the new benchmarks, detailed by share-classes, that will be effective asof October 4^th, 2023 (at the open). 
                                                     Current Index                                  New 
ISIN     Tickers Current ShareClass Name               Current Index Name       Ticker       New ShareClass Name    New Index Name          Index 
                                                                                             Ticker 
           Amundi Prime US Treasury Bond 0-1Y UCITS ETF DR -  Solactive US Treasury 0-1 Year           AMUNDI US TREASURY BOND  Bloomberg US Short Treasury 
LU2182388665 PR1T LN USD (C)                       Bond Index           SOLUT01       0-1Y            Index              LT12TRUU 
                                                               UCITS ETF Acc 
LU1931975079 PRIC LN AMUNDI PRIME EURO CORPORATES             Solactive Euro IG Corporate  SOLEUIGC      AMUNDI EUR CORPORATE BOND Bloomberg Euro Corporate Bond  LECPTREU 
           - UCITS ETF DR (D)                  Index                       UCITS ETF DR - EUR (D)   Index

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     LU2182388665, LU1931975079 
Category Code: MSCH 
TIDM:     CU2G; CU2U 
LEI Code:   DQ2T0MMUTO0IPF9G9Z35 
Sequence No.: 273138 
EQS News ID:  1731891 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1731891&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 04:00 ET (08:00 GMT)

