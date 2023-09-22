

BETHESDA (dpa-AFX) - Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace, a business unit of Kongsberg Gruppen of Norway, said on Friday that it has received an order of NOK 1.2 billion from, Lockheed Martin Aeronautics, a unit of Lockheed Martin Corp. (LMT), to supply parts for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter Program.



The deal covers production lots 18-19 for Rudders, Vertical Leading Edges, and Main Landing Gear Closeout panels for the three versions of the F-35, totaling over 300 aircraft.



The deliveries from the new order will begin in 2025 and will enable continued deliveries through 2027 from the company's production facility in Norway.



