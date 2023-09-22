Centurion Wealth Management, LLC: Jill Grimes Named as Centurion Wealth's Chief Compliance Officer

Jill will step into the CCO role after recently celebrating two years with the company.

MCLEAN, VA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Centurion Wealth Management is delighted to name Jill Grimes as their Chief Compliance Officer. Jill will assume the CCO position in addition to continuing her responsibilities as Director of Operations.

"I am grateful for the support of my colleagues and industry mentors. This promotion is a reflection of the wonderful opportunities I've been given and the lessons I've learned along the way. I look forward to continuing to grow and contribute to our team's success." - Jill Grimes

As Director of Operations, Jill Grimes orchestrates and nurtures the company's internal processes to ensure seamless operations. Her dedication to the firm's internal structure translates into realized client-focused initiatives. Jill will take the lead as Chief Compliance Officer to oversee Centurion's commitment to upholding regulatory policies and laws in the ever-evolving financial landscape. Her dedication extends to adeptly navigating industry shifts, ensuring organizational consistency, and safeguarding the integrity that runs through the core of the firm, ensuring the utmost trust and confidence from our clients.

This role marks an exciting milestone for Jill, who recently commemorated her two-year anniversary at Centurion. Furthermore, she is enrolled in an MBA program at James Madison University, continuing education in leadership, with graduation slated for December.

Centurion remains steadfast in its commitment to client-centric excellence and maintaining a seasoned team of experts. The company looks forward to the impact of Jill's leadership.

Centurion Wealth Management, LLC, is a firm specializing in holistic wealth management solutions tailored to entrepreneurs, executives, and independent women. By customizing their expertise, they empower clients to attain financial stability and realize their long-term aspirations. Their offerings encompass investment evaluation, tax and estate strategy, cash flow assessment, retirement planning, and risk mitigation.

