Hanna Interpreting Services Awarded Comparably's Best Company for Work-Life Balance

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Hanna Interpreting Services, a premier language services provider, is proud to announce its recognition by Comparably as one of the best companies for work-life balance. This honor is a testament to the company's unwavering commitment to employee well-being and its innovative approach to fostering a harmonious work environment.

Comparably's accolade assesses factors such as employee satisfaction with work-life balance, average hours worked per day, lunch break lengths, and overall feelings of burnout. Hanna Interpreting Services' dedication to creating an environment that melds productivity with personal time has made it stand out in this evaluation.

A significant contributor to this balance is the company's hybrid working model, where employees merge the best of both worlds by working remotely for three weeks and in the office for one week every month. This flexibility allows team members to maintain their personal lives while still fostering in-person collaboration. Hanna also ranked among the top 35% of companies for diversity and in the top 40% for gender balance.

"It's a balance we've been striving to achieve, especially in these dynamic times," says President Tom Elias Hanna. "We understand the challenges presented by both remote work and the need to be in-office."

September is a monumental month for Hanna Interpreting Services. In addition to the Comparably award, the company celebrated its 13th anniversary on September 9, marking over a decade of industry leadership and commitment to bridging linguistic barriers. The month also saw the inauguration of a brand-new office space, showcasing the company's dedication to growth and serving as a hub for innovation and team collaboration.

As Hanna Interpreting Services continues to evolve and set benchmarks in the industry, the core values remain consistent: a commitment to bridging language barriers, a dedication to employee well-being, and a vision to be the most trusted name in language services.

Founded in 2010 by mother and son duo Jennifer Hanna and Tom Elias Hanna in their garage, Hanna has grown to more than 70 employees, served 1.1 million clients to date in 250+ languages, and has sponsored countless outreach events to serve the local community.

