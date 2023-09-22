Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023

WKN: A3D58Q | ISIN: GG00BQBFY362
Frankfurt
22.09.23
08:01 Uhr
3,980 Euro
-0,020
-0,50 %
22.09.2023 | 11:06
BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

BH MACRO LIMITED

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)

LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29

BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN

Date: 22 September 2023

Name of applicant:

BH Macro Ltd

Name of scheme:

BH Macro Scheme 2022

Period of return:

From:

22 March 2023

To:

22 September

Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:

562,487 Sterling Shares

Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):

-

Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):

-

Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:

562,487 Sterling Shares

Name of contact:

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Telephone number of contact:

+44 (0) 1481 745001


