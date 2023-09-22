BH Macro Limited - Block Listing Six Monthly Return
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
BH MACRO LIMITED
(a closed-ended investment company incorporated in Guernsey with registration number 46235)
LEI: 549300ZOFF0Z2CM87C29
BLOCK LISTING SIX MONTHLY RETURN
Date: 22 September 2023
Name of applicant:
BH Macro Ltd
|
Name of scheme:
BH Macro Scheme 2022
Period of return:
From:
22 March 2023
To:
22 September
Balance of unallotted securities under scheme(s) from previous return:
562,487 Sterling Shares
Plus:The amount by which the block scheme(s) has been increased since the date of the last return (if any increase has been applied for):
-
Less:Number of securities issued/allotted under scheme(s) during period (see LR3.5.7G):
-
Equals:Balance under scheme(s) not yet issued/allotted at end of period:
562,487 Sterling Shares
Name of contact:
The Company Secretary
Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Telephone number of contact:
+44 (0) 1481 745001