Freitag, 22.09.2023
22.09.2023 | 11:12
NIE Finance Plc - Half-year Report

LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22

re Issuer: NIE Finance PLC

Associated company: Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited

Headline : Half-Year Report

This announcement is in respect of NIE Finance PLC's bonds

- £350,000,000 2.5 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2025 (ISIN XS1820002308);

- £400,000,000 6.375 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2026 (ISIN XS0633547087); and

- £350,000,000 5.875 per cent Guaranteed Notes due 2032 (ISIN XS2528656080).

each unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's Unaudited Interim Report and Financial Statements for the six months ended 30 June 2023 have been uploaded to the National Storage Mechanism and will shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanismand are available on Northern Ireland Electricity Networks Limited's website at http://www.nienetworks.co.uk/about-us/investor-relations

Contact for enquiries:

NIE Networks Corporate Communications - telephone 0845 300 3556


