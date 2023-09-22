Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
WKN: 885836 | ISIN: US6174464486
22.09.23
11:25 Uhr
79,90 Euro
+0,26
+0,33 %
GlobeNewswire
22.09.2023 | 11:22
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (38/23)

As from September 22, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by
Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the
issuer. 



Short                     ISIN

BEAR NASD X18 AVA 22     GB00BQRB8F83

BULL BEIJB X5 AVA 2        GB00BNTV4H94

MINI L SKAB AVA 8          GB00BVZX7G56

MINI S BLDP AVA 11         GB00BQRB4P02

MINI S SQUARE AVA 25      GB00BQRB3D15

MINI S APPS AVA 18         GB00BQRK0159

MINI S NEL AVA 09          GB00BQRBFV32

MINI S NIO AVA 51          GB00BQRKC191

MINI S US10Y AVA 16       GB00BL04PH09



The last day of trading will be September 22, 2023.



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.
© 2023 GlobeNewswire
© 2023 GlobeNewswire