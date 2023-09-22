Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Delisting of warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc (38/23)

As from September 22, 2023, the following warrants and certificates issued by Morgan Stanley & Co. International plc will be delisted upon request from the issuer. Short ISIN BEAR NASD X18 AVA 22 GB00BQRB8F83 BULL BEIJB X5 AVA 2 GB00BNTV4H94 MINI L SKAB AVA 8 GB00BVZX7G56 MINI S BLDP AVA 11 GB00BQRB4P02 MINI S SQUARE AVA 25 GB00BQRB3D15 MINI S APPS AVA 18 GB00BQRK0159 MINI S NEL AVA 09 GB00BQRBFV32 MINI S NIO AVA 51 GB00BQRKC191 MINI S US10Y AVA 16 GB00BL04PH09 The last day of trading will be September 22, 2023. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com.