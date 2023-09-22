SIA "Storent Holdings" bond public offering

From September 25, 2023, 9:00 EET SIA "Storent Holdings" bonds (ISIN code: LV0000850089) public offer subscription process is launched. The Subscription process closing date is October 9, 2023, 15:30 EET. Up to 45 000 bonds are being publicly offered to investors in Latvia, Estonia and Lithuania. The price of one Security including the accrued interest is 100,641667 % of the Nominal amount of the Security. Note, the minimum investment amount is EUR 100,641667 (EUR 100 Nominal amount). The interest rate of the bonds is 11 per cent per annum. The bonds are registered in the Nasdaq CSD under the ISIN code LV0000850089. The offering may be decreased by the amount unsubscribed. The Subscription Offer will be carried out using the Stock Exchange Trading system. Market: RSE Equities IPO (Genium INET trading system) Order book (LV0000850089): STOBOND110 The auction period during which the order collection will take place is: September 25 - October 8, 2023 from 09:00 until 16:00; October 9, 2023 from 09:00 until 15:30*. *Subscription order collection deadline might differ depending on the investor's chosen bank. Investors should contact their broker concerning the specific order collection deadline. Settlement date: October 12, 2023. All Nasdaq Riga Members, having access to Genium INET trading system may participate in the offering by submitting orders on own account or on behalf of its clients. Please see attached the Rules of SIA "Storent Holdings" bond subscription process through Exchange trading system. All information about the bond issue and subscription process is provided in the Prospectus and Final Terms which can be found in the announcement https://view.news.eu.nasdaq.com/view?id=ba22bc9f2e5ade346b92aab876272bd9a&lang=e n&src=listed. Nasdaq Baltic Transaction Services +371 26 630 476 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e., Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1167170