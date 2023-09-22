

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Seagen Inc. (SGEN) and Astellas Pharma Inc. reported positive topline results from the Phase 3 EV-302 trial for PADCEV in combination with KEYTRUDA versus chemotherapy in patients with previously untreated locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. The company said the EV-302 study met dual primary endpoints of overall survival and progression-free survival, compared to chemotherapy.



The company noted that EV-302 trial is intended to serve as the basis for global submissions and as the confirmatory trial for the U.S. accelerated approval of this combination.



