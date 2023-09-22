aeXea Capital: On a Mission to Revive Beans&Sparks, a Premier Children's Book Subscription Business

Marek Niedzwiedz, a UK-based entrepreneur and turnaround expert, has taken the helm of Beans&Sparks, an e-commerce business specializing in personalized printed books for children on subscription. In a bold move, Niedzwiedz acquired 100% of shareholding and aims to breathe new life into this innovative venture, known for its exceptional child book content and commitment to nurturing young minds.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / aeXea Capital Media Department - Beans&Sparks (https://beansandsparks.com/), founded in 2017, has been generating annual revenues of $1.5 million over the last two years, with 75% of its income derived from the US market and 25% from the UK. However, the company has become insolvent due to a cash-burning marketing and sales model, despite being widely acknowledged for having some of the best child book content in the world. Unfortunately, the founders were unable to secure further investment needed to sustain growth, and discussions with potential buyers, including a Nasdaq-listed publisher, did not materialize.

The beans&sparks subscription is structured using the EASY framework - Emotions, Adventure, Science and Creativity.

Now, with the business having lost momentum and its founders having expended their resources and motivation, Marek Niedzwiedz, often referred to as the "Turnaround Shogun," has taken Beans&Sparks under his wing. Niedzwiedz, whose career includes growing several businesses and successfully turning around numerous companies across three different countries, brings his wealth of experience and strategic vision to Beans&Sparks.

Mr. Niedzwiedz's plan to rescue Beans&Sparks includes:

Halting Cash-Burning Activities: Immediate action will be taken to address the cash-burning marketing and sales practices that have led to financial instability. New Sales and Marketing Strategy: A new sales and marketing strategy will be created and implemented to expand the reach of Beans&Sparks while ensuring financial sustainability. Leveraging Existing Strengths: The company's world-class product line, known for its educational and creative value, remains at the heart of our offerings. We are also dedicated to harnessing the expertise and talent of Beans&Sparks' team to both maintain and elevate this exceptional product. Securing Debt Restructuring: A top priority though will be to restructure the debt owed to suppliers and secured lenders, thereby ensuring the business's ongoing operations.

Marek Niedzwiedz has wasted no time assembling a top-notch team to support this turnaround endeavor. He has engaged the services of a world-class marketing agency based in Florida, which, along with his dedicated team, will be rescuing the business from its current challenges and nurturing it toward sustainable growth.

Mr Niedzwiedz is determined to not only keep the business afloat but also ensure it thrives, contributing to the education, creativity, and curiosity of young readers around the world.

