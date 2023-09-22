

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Friday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Solowin Holdings (SWIN) is up over 22% at $4.95. NetEase, Inc. (NTES) is up over 6% at $103.54. XPeng Inc. (XPEV) is up over 6% at $16.90. Gaotu Techedu Inc. (GOTU) is up over 6% at $2.58. KE Holdings Inc. (BEKE) is up over 5% at $16.70. IonQ, Inc. (IONQ) is up over 5% at $14.27. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) is up over 4% at $87.86. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (MFG) is up over 4% at $3.80. Standard Lithium Ltd. (SLI) is up over 4% at $2.97.



In the Red



Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (NEPT) is down over 38% at $2.47. Scholastic Corporation (SCHL) is down over 19% at $31.40. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (FLUX) is down over 16% at $4.13. Pharming Group N.V. (PHAR) is down over 13% at $12.99. MDB Capital Holdings, LLC (MDBH) is down over 12% at $11.00. Greenfire Resources Ltd (GFR) is down over 11% at $6.11. TradeUP Acquisition Corp. (UPTD) is down over 10% at $13.75. Murphy Canyon Acquisition Corp. (MURF) is down over 7% at $15.71. Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) is down over 6% at $5.64. Cheche Group Inc. (CCG) is down over 5% at $13.97.



