Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. (formerly Origin Therapeutics Inc.) ("Safe Supply" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed its previously announced reverse take-over transaction (the "Transaction"). The Transaction was completed by way of a three-cornered amalgamation under the Canada Business Corporations Act, whereby the Company was amalgamated with the predecessor entity operating as Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd ("SSSC").

Safe Supply is the first company that was created to invest in and incubate companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform.

Safe Supply anticipates that the common shares of the Company (the "Shares") will commence trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE") on or about September 26, 2023, under the symbol "SPLY", subject to customary conditions, including the final approval of the CSE.

"This is a watershed moment for the safe supply ecosystem and the third wave of drug policy reform," said Bill Panagiotakapoulos, Safe Supply's CEO. "Jurisdictions around the world are descheduling, rescheduling and legalizing drugs, which is not only smart policy, it is creating a massive investment opportunity. Our public listing on the CSE gives investors a means to gain exposure to this movement, as we execute on our strategy to invest in and incubate companies at the forefront of this opportunity, and help to bring a responsible end to the war on drugs."

In connection with the Closing:

The management and board of directors of the Company was reconstituted to consist of Bill Panagiotakopoulos, Setti Coscarella, Najla Guthrie, Frank Selvetti and Dr. James Obaji. The officers of the Company are Bill Panagiotakapoulos (CEO), Setti Coscarella (VP, Corporate Development) and David Bhumgara (CFO).

An aggregate of 5,965,000 subscription receipts of SSSC, which were issued pursuant to the previously announced concurrent private placement of SSSC for aggregate gross proceeds of $2,386,000 (the " Concurrent Financing "), were converted for no additional consideration into an aggregate of 5,965,000 Shares.

Following closing of the Transaction, the Company has 70,217,750 Shares outstanding, of which 14,140,750 Shares are held by the shareholders of Origin Therapeutics Inc. prior to the completion of the Transaction (and after a 4:1 consolidation of common shares of Origin Therapeutics Inc.) and 56,077,000 Shares (inclusive of subscribers in the Concurrent Financing) are held by the former shareholders of SSSC. In addition, an aggregate of 375,000 Shares are issuable upon the exercise of stock options of the Company and an aggregate of 434,750 Shares are issuable upon the exercise of compensation options or warrants granted to brokers, finders or agents in connection with the Concurrent Financing.

Additional information regarding the business of the Company and the biographical details of management and the board of directors can be found in the Company's CSE Form 2A Listing Statement, which will be filed on SEDAR prior to the commencement of trading on the CSE.

About Safe Supply

With a mission to help bring a responsible end to the war on drugs, Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd. is investing in and incubating companies at the forefront of the third wave of drug policy reform. As jurisdictions around the world move to decriminalize, regulate and legalize drugs, Safe Supply is investing in the infrastructure necessary to support the transition. From developing the facilities to analyze, manufacture and distribute psychoactive compounds including the coca plant, to investing in the research and innovation to harness the potential, and minimize the harm, of these medicines, to constructing the clinical infrastructure to ensure safe and responsible access and treatment, Safe Supply is building a platform of tightly woven companies that will help save millions of lives and build a safer, healthier post-war on drugs worlds.

Learn more at www.safesupply.com and follow Safe Supply on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For Further Information:

Bill Panagiotakopoulos

Chief Executive Officer and Director

Safe Supply Streaming Co. Ltd.

www.safesupplystreaming.com

bill@safesupply.com

Media contacts:

McKenna Miller

KCSA Strategic Communications

safesupply@kcsa.com

Forward-Looking Information and Statements

