Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) (BYBU LN) Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C): Net Asset Value(s) 22-Sep-2023 / 13:40 CET/CEST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Net Asset Value(s) FUND: Amundi S&P 500 Buyback UCITS ETF - USD (C) DEALING DATE: 21-Sep-2023 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 246.9099 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 148729 CODE: BYBU LN ISIN: LU1681048556 =--------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =--------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN: LU1681048556 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BYBU LN Sequence No.: 273424 EQS News ID: 1732737 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

September 22, 2023 07:40 ET (11:40 GMT)