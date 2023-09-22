Anzeige
WKN: A3D659 | ISIN: GB00BN91MJ77 | Ticker-Symbol:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
Dow Jones News
22.09.2023 | 14:37
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s)

Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC (RIII) 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust PLC: NAV-Net Asset Value(s) 
22-Sep-2023 / 13:05 GMT/BST 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ 
 
Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc 
The Company announces: 
Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/09/2023) of GBP126.33m 
Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 21/09/2023) of GBP126.33m 
 
The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 21/09/2023 was: 
                                             Number of shares in 
                                             issue: 
Per Ordinary share - including unaudited current period revenue* 2,213.71p       5,706,714 
Per Ordinary share - excluding unaudited current period revenue* 2,181.90p 
Ordinary share price (mid-price)                 1,890.00p 
Discount to NAV                          (14.62)% 
*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2023 to 21/09/2023 
 
 
                       Name of company               % of portfolio 
1                      Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p     10.22 
2                      Vp Plc Ordinary 5p            10.03 
3                      Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p      9.40 
4                      Hill & Smith Plc Ordinary 25p       7.47 
5                      Renold Plc Ordinary 5p          6.71 
6                      Gamma Communications Plc Ordinary 0.25p  5.77 
7                      Telecom Plus Plc Ordinary         5.71 
8                      Alpha Group International Plc Ordinary  5.40 
9                      Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p          5.21 
10                      Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary   4.59 
                       26.9231p 
11                      Carr's Group Plc Ordinary GBp2.5     4.57 
12                      OSB Group Plc GBp1            3.70 
13                      IMI Plc Ordinary 25p           3.43 
14                      Morgan Advanced Materials Plc Ordinary  3.03 
                       25p 
15                      Eleco Plc Ordinary 1p           2.94 
16                      Marshalls Plc Ordinary 25p        2.91 
17                      Gresham Technologies Plc GBp5       2.73 
18                      RS Group Plc Ordinary 10p         2.66 
19                      Videndum Plc Ordinary 20p         2.05 
20                      Spirent Communications Ord GBP0.033    1.45 
21                      Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001     0.03

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB0007392078 
Category Code: NAV 
TIDM:     RIII 
LEI Code:   2138002AWAM93Z6BP574 
Sequence No.: 273426 
EQS News ID:  1732761 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1732761&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 22, 2023 08:05 ET (12:05 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
