Hillstream BioPharma Progressing Towards Acquiring Clinical Stage Asset and Announces Corporate Name Change to Tharimmune, Inc.

BRIDGEWATER, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Hillstream BioPharma Inc., (NASDAQ:HILS), a biotechnology company developing innovative therapeutic candidates in rare immune, inflammatory and oncologic diseases announced a corporate name change to Tharimmune, Inc., ("Tharimmune"). The corporate name change is based on the Greek word "thárros", translated to mean courage and reflects the transformation of the Company into a patient-focused, clinical development organization. The Company's common stock will trade on The Nasdaq Capital Market under a new ticker symbol, THAR, effective as of Monday, September 25, 2023.

"Over the past few months, we have made significant progress in shifting the focus of the Company to align with our future vision to impact patients in serious need of new treatment options," said Randy Milby, Chairman and CEO of Tharimmune, Inc. Our new name, dedicated to the courage of all people diagnosed with diseases of high unmet need, aligns with this focus as we shift into a patient-centric organization striving towards developing impactful and accessible products."

Tharimmune is progressing towards acquiring a clinical stage asset, TH104, with a recently approved IND. TH104 has a dual mechanism of action by affecting multiple receptors, known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritis or "uncontrollable itching". The Company expects to close the acquisition in the fourth quarter as well launch and complete a phase 1 pharmacokinetic trial by year-end. The clinical data package is strengthened by the phase 1 clinical trials already conducted ex-US, which showed reliable bioavailability of the active ingredient in TH104 via transmucosal film technology in both healthy volunteers as well as people diagnosed with liver disease, including primary biliary cholangitis.

About Tharimmune, Inc.

Tharimmune, Inc. is a biotechnology company developing a portfolio of therapeutic candidates for rare immune, inflammatory, and oncologic diseases. The Company is progressing towards acquiring a clinical-stage asset, known to suppress chronic, debilitating pruritis or "uncontrollable itching" in primary biliary cholangitis (PBC), a rare orphan liver disease with no known cure. The Company's early-stage immuno-oncology pipeline includes novel multi-specific antibodies targeting unique epitopes with novel mechanisms of action against well-known, validated targets in multiple solid tumors. Tharimmune has a license agreement with OmniAb, Inc. to access the company's antibody discovery technology platform against specified targets. For more information please visit: www.tharimmune.com

