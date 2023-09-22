Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - September 22, 2023) - Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) ("Volta" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the results of its 2023 Annual General and Special Meeting (the "Meeting") of shareholders held on Thursday, September 21, 2023, in Toronto, Canada. Shareholders holding 7,947,264 common shares or 20.78% of the outstanding common shares of the Company were represented in person or by proxy at the Meeting and voted in favour of all matters brought before the Meeting.

The following table details the results:

Volta Metals Ltd. 2023 Meeting Results Resolution Votes for Votes

against Votes

withheld 1. Set the number of Directors at six (6) 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 2. Elect Kerem Usenmez as Director 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 3. Elect Bradley Humphrey as Director 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 4. Elect Dr. Mark Cruise as Director 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 5. Elect Alison Sagateh Williams as Director 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 6. Elect Michael Hoffman as Director 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 7. Elect Murray Hinz as Director 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 8. Appointment of Davidson & Company, LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants 100.00% 0.00% 0.00% 9. Approval of Share Compensation Plan 100.00% 0.00% 0.00%

Option Grant

The Company has granted 300,000 stock options (the "Options") to its CFO, Brad Boland. Each Option entitles the holder to acquire one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $0.20 per common share until September 22, 2028, in accordance with the Company's share compensation plan. The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options held by the CFO are subject to a hold period of four months and one day from the date of grant of the Options.

Following the grant of Options, the Company now has a total of 3,249,078 Options outstanding, representing approximately 8.5% of the outstanding common shares of the Company.

For more information about the Company, view Volta's website at www.voltametals.ca.

ABOUT VOLTA METALS LTD.

Volta Metals Ltd. (CSE: VLTA) is a mineral exploration company focused on lithium, cesium, and tantalum, and is based in Toronto, Ontario. It has optioned and is currently exploring a critical minerals portfolio of lithium, cesium, and tantalum projects in Northwestern Ontario, which is considered to be one of the most prolific emerging hard-rock lithium districts in the world. To find out more about Volta and its flagship Falcon West Project, please visit www.voltametals.ca.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

For further information, contact:

Kerem Usenmez, President & CEO

Tel: 416.919.9060

Email: info@voltametals.ca

Website: www.voltametals.ca

Neither the CSE nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" which are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management expects a stated condition, belief, estimate or opinion, or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "interpreted", "pending", "suggests", "preliminary", "estimates", "confident", "may", "aims", "targets", "could", "would", "will", or "plans" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will, "would", "may", "can", "could" or "should" occur, or are those statements, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based upon information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties, and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information.

Forward-looking information in this news release could include, but is not limited to the Company's objectives, goals or future plans, statements, potential mineralization, the interpretation of drilling, assay results, and other analytical test work, cost estimates and plans to execute and complete exploration programs; future exploration and mine development plans; and the timing of the commencement of operations and estimates of market conditions. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking information include, but are not limited to the failure to identify mineral resources, the preliminary nature of assay and metallurgical test results, unusual geological or technical problems, delays in obtaining or failures to obtain required governmental, environmental or other project approvals, political risks, inability to fulfill the duty to accommodate First Nations, legislative and regulatory changes, uncertainties relating to the availability and costs of financing needed in the future to fund outstanding property option payments and continued exploration programs, changes in equity markets, inflation, the cost of skilled and unskilled labour, changes in exchange rates, fluctuations in commodity prices, delays in the development of projects, capital and operating costs varying significantly from estimates and the other risks involved in the mineral exploration and development industry, an inability to predict and counteract the effects of COVID-19 on the business of the Company, including but not limited to the effects of COVID-19 on the price of commodities, capital market conditions, restriction on labour and travel and supply chains, and those risks set out in the Company's public documents filed on SEDAR. Although the Company believes that the assumptions and factors used in preparing the forward-looking information in this news release are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on such information, which only applies as of the date of this news release, and no assurance can be given that such events will occur in the disclosed time frames or at all. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, other than as required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/181452