Vibrant Wellness Unveils Groundbreaking Toxin Genetics Test for Personalized Detox Protocols

Vibrant Wellness introduces the Toxin Genetics Test, a cutting-edge addition to its suite of advanced functional lab tests. This revolutionary tool assesses genetic biomarkers pivotal to the body's detox process, aiding healthcare professionals in designing individualized detoxification plans.

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Vibrant Wellness, a pioneer in advanced functional lab testing, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking new product: the Vibrant Wellness Toxin Genetics Test. This innovative lab test is the latest addition to Vibrant's comprehensive menu of tests designed to identify potential health risks and guide personalized healthcare solutions.

"With the Toxin Genetics Lab test, we've made a significant stride in the field of personalized medicine," said lab director Dr. Mervyn Sahud. "This new tool offers a unique chance for healthcare professionals to not only assess toxic burden but also design effective detoxification protocols based on each individual's unique genetic makeup."

This revolutionary test works by assessing specific genetic biomarkers related to the body's metabolic detoxification process. Certain genes play a crucial role in detoxifying the body, and abnormalities in these genes may lead to an impaired detoxification process. This impairment has been linked to various health conditions, including cancer, autism, Parkinson's disease, fibromyalgia, and immune dysfunction syndrome.

The Toxin Genetics Test is not the only tool Vibrant offers related to toxicity. The company's portfolio of advanced functional lab tests also includes assessments for environmental toxins, heavy metals, mycotoxins, PFAS chemicals, and more.

Vibrant Wellness testing is the gold standard of accuracy in the functional lab testing industry, utilizing proprietary 3Dense microarray technology and mass spectrometry for higher sensitivity, specificity, and scalability.

"With the launch of the Toxins Genetics Lab Test, we further affirm our commitment to enable healthcare providers to discover the root of patient health issues," Dr. Sahud continued. "Through our precision lab tests, we aim to give everyone the opportunity to enjoy vibrant health and longevity, based on testing - not guessing."

About Vibrant Wellness: Vibrant Wellness is a leading biotech company based in Santa Clara, California. As a CAP-accredited and CLIA-certified organization, Vibrant delivers life-transforming lab testing that empowers health and wellness providers to identify the root causes of patient health issues. Leading the charge in modern medicine and research, Vibrant provides personalized health analytics using cutting-edge, high-quality technology. The company firmly believes that everyone can achieve better health and vibrant longevity through individualized solutions rooted in comprehensive testing.

