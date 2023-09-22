Hyundai Motor America: HYUNDAI HOPE ON WHEELS HOSTS ITS LARGEST CONVENING OF LEADERS TO COMMEMORATE CHILDHOOD CANCER AWARENESS MONTH

Hyundai Hope On Wheels Holds 25 th Anniversary Gala in Washington, D.C. with Hyundai Global Leaders and Members of Congress

Month-Long Program Culminates with Events on Capitol Hill and Signature Handprint Ceremonies

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Hope On Wheels, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization supported by Hyundai Motor America and its 830 U.S. dealers, celebrated a milestone year with Hyundai global leaders, members of congress, doctors, and researchers at its 25th Anniversary Gala. The event honored the 25-year history of Hyundai Hope On Wheels with a focus on the future and commitment to finding a cure for pediatric cancer. The 25th Anniversary Gala is one of several distinct events taking place in the Washington, D.C. area in September to commemorate Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Joining the event were Euisun Chung, Executive Chair of Hyundai Motor Group, Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company, and José Muñoz, Hyundai Motor Company President and Global COO and Hyundai and Genesis Motor North America President and CEO. Congressional leaders in attendance included U.S. Senator Tom Cotton (R-Arkansas) and U.S. Representative Mike Kelly (PA-16). South Korea's ambassador to the United States Cho Hyun-dong also attended. Fox Entertainment All-Star and Good Day LA entertainment anchor Amanda Salas emceed the 25th Anniversary Gala.

"For 25 years, Hyundai Hope On Wheels has been one of our most cherished initiatives in partnership with our U.S. dealers," said José Muñoz, president and global COO of Hyundai Motor Company, and president and CEO of Hyundai Motor North America. "We are proud of this collective effort because giving back helps reshape what is possible in our communities, and medical research is reshaping what is possible in the fight against pediatric cancer."

On Wednesday, Hyundai Hope On Wheels National Youth Ambassadors Oliver Foster and Raynie Clark threw dual ceremonial first pitches ahead of the Washington Nationals game. Other events in Washington D.C. included a photo exhibit and reception at the Rayburn House Office Building honoring the 25-year history of Hyundai Hope On Wheels and a Survivorship Summit brought together numerous experts to better understand critical needs of children during their cancer journey, even after they go into remission.

"Looking ahead, Hyundai Hope On Wheels remains committed to raising awareness and investing in pediatric cancer research and survivorship programs to continue what we started 25 years ago," said John Guastaferro, executive director, Hyundai Hope On Wheels.

