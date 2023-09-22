Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
Workiva: Forging a Path to Net Zero

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / September 22, 2023 / Workiva

Todd Brady, chief sustainability officer at Intel, joins Mandi McReynolds for the final episode in the ESG Talk Climate Week series. Todd sheds light on Intel's pursuit of net-zero emissions, emphasizing the importance of energy efficiency and how technology fosters disclosure and accountability for a more sustainable world.

Listen Now

Looking for more? Subscribe to the ESG Talk podcast on Apple, Spotify, Google, and YouTube.

View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Workiva on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Workiva
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/workiva
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Workiva

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/786627/forging-a-path-to-net-zero

