AMTD Digital Inc. ("AMTD Digital" or "Company") (NYSE: HKD), announced today that the Company's board of directors has authorized an increase to the existing share repurchase authority under the share repurchase program previously announced on August 22, 2023 in the amount of US$20 million. As a result, the Company may repurchase up to US$50 million of its American depositary shares or ordinary shares under the said program until the close of business on December 29, 2023, U.S. Eastern Time.

