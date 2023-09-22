ICCPP Group: ICCPP Awarded the Golden Leaf Award at GTNF 2023

SEOUL, South Korea, Sept. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Global Tobacco & Nicotine Forum (GTNF) , the world's leading annual conference discussing the future of the tobacco and nicotine industries, was held September 19 to 21 in Seoul, South Korea. Nearly 300 delegates from around the world gathered to deeply address the significant topics, from ESG to science, from innovation to compliance, with the theme of "Change the Conversation, Change the Outcome".

ICCPP Group has been invited to participate in this world-renowned forum, especially the productive panel discussion and the bonus content. More importantly, ICCPP accepted the Golden Leaf Award during a ceremony on Sept. 20.

Since its inception in 2006, the Golden Leaf Awards has always been evaluated by an independent committee, and has become a highly recognized honor in the global tobacco industry. Since last year, it has taken corporate social responsibility into consideration based on the outstanding contributions of the candidate enterprises.

According to Tobacco Reporter, the industry's leading media, this year's competition stood out due to a record number of entries and, according to the judges, an unusually challenging selection process as a result of the high quality of submissions. After careful deliberation, the judges selected six contestants, including ICCPP for its commitment to delivering cutting-edge technology and sustainable development while advocating for industry wide openness and collaboration.

As a representative of China's new tobacco enterprise, Everest, the founder and CEO of ICCPP, said the rapid development of ICCPP is attributed to three unwavering principles: consumer-centricity, technology as the soul of ICCPP development, and the fusion of consumer needs with cutting-edge technology in product design.

In the panel discussion, ICCPP actively shared innovation achievements, and its experience in the development of next-generation products (NGPs) based on the perspectives of atomization technology, atomization materials, and environmental protection, thus contributing to the upgrading of new tobacco industry.

Facing the opportunities and challenges of the industry, ICCPP has taken the Everest Lab and the four basic research institutes as the core technical support, and continues to seize the technological high ground. In the field of atomization chip, it is committed to developing the most cutting-edge functions, and bringing unlimited possibilities to atomization; in the field of atomization coil, it focuses on the precipitation and iteration of technology, so as to promote the product upgrading and technological innovations.

ICCPP actively practices ESG strategy and adheres to sustainable development. The innovative dual environmental protection solution designed by ICCPP ODM+, "Cyclo", implements the concept of environmental protection from the application of materials, structural design and other aspects. Meanwhile, ICCPP focuses on improving production efficiency and energy efficiency, reducing carbon emissions, and continuing to upgrade in green production, green supply chain and product system.

ICCPP is proud to have won this award by saying the award is not only a recognition of its long-term adherence to scientific and technological innovation, but also an encouragement to its globalization, platformization and matrixization strategy.

