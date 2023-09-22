Anzeige
Freitag, 22.09.2023
22.09.2023 | 15:46
Hardman & Co Q&A on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Strong first half of 2023

Hardman & Co Research 
22-Sep-2023 / 14:15 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Analyst interview | Financials 
Q&A on The International Stock Exchange | Strong first half of 2023 
 
The International Stock Exchange (TISE) is the topic of conversation when Jason Streets, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins 
DirectorsTalk Interviews. 
Jason explains what The International Stock Exchange does, what makes it different, how it makes money, how they 
performed in the first half of the year and threats or risks to its model. He also expresses his thoughts on the 
valuation and the share price. 
The International Stock Exchange, or TISE, is a stock exchange based in Guernsey in the Channel Islands. 
Listen to the interview here 
 
If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here 
You can download our most recent report on TISE, here 
 
To contact us: 
Hardman & Co            Analyst: 
1 Frederick's Place 
                  Jason Streets 
London                      js@hardmanandco.com 
EC2R 8AE 
 
www.hardmanandco.com 
Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

Hardman & Co Research can still be accessed for free after MiFID II. Please click here to read the statement.

About Hardman & Co: Hardman Research Ltd, trading as Hardman & Co, is an appointed representative of Capital Markets Strategy Ltd and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority; our FCA registration number is 600843. Hardman Research Ltd is registered at Companies House with number 8256259. Attention is drawn to the important disclaimers at the end of the report.

© 2023 Dow Jones News
