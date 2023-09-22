DJ Hardman & Co Q&A on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Strong first half of 2023

Hardman & Co Research Hardman & Co Q&A on The International Stock Exchange (TISE): Strong first half of 2023 22-Sep-2023 / 14:15 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Analyst interview | Financials Q&A on The International Stock Exchange | Strong first half of 2023 The International Stock Exchange (TISE) is the topic of conversation when Jason Streets, Analyst at Hardman & Co joins DirectorsTalk Interviews. Jason explains what The International Stock Exchange does, what makes it different, how it makes money, how they performed in the first half of the year and threats or risks to its model. He also expresses his thoughts on the valuation and the share price. The International Stock Exchange, or TISE, is a stock exchange based in Guernsey in the Channel Islands. Listen to the interview here If you are interested in meeting the company, you can register your interest here You can download our most recent report on TISE, here To contact us: Hardman & Co Analyst: 1 Frederick's Place Jason Streets London js@hardmanandco.com EC2R 8AE www.hardmanandco.com Follow us on Twitter @HardmanandCo

