Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 22
[22.09.23]
TABULA ICAV
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.23
IE000LZC9NM0
7,276,951.00
USD
0
44,274,117.55
6.0842
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
|
22.09.23
IE000DOZYQJ7
3,034,940.00
EUR
0
16,789,474.35
5.5321
Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.23
IE000GETKIK8
4,635,921.00
GBP
0
38,000,271.59
8.1969
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF (USD)
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.23
IE000XIITCN5
824,976.00
GBP
0
6,120,024.81
7.4184
Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
22.09.23
IE000HKX6U62
25,510.00
SEK
0
2,534,253.64
99.3435